Jamal Crawford: I heard Jimmy Butler wore Rolex watch during famous Timberwolves practice

The story of Jimmy Butler‘s legendary practice with the Timberwolves in 2018: Trying to force a trade, he arrived late, led third-stringers to victory over the starters while talking smack and shooting only once then left early.

Jamal Crawford – who played with Butler in Minnesota the prior season – on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe:

Jimmy called me. He said, “Maaan, if you could have been at this practice here.”

I’m going to tell you the coldest part. I don’t know if Jimmy said this. I think he had his Rolex on while he was killing everybody with the ball. I think he had a Rolex watch on while he was killing people, picking them apart in practice and then walked off the floor. It was classic from what I heard.

I don’t know whether that’s true. I also don’t really care.

Add it to the myth.

