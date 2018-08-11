Jamal Crawford would be 'honoured' to play for 76ers

Omnisport
Veteran free agent Jamal Crawford has his eyes set on joining the Philadelphia 76ers.

Jamal Crawford says he would be "honoured" to sign for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The veteran guard is a free agent after opting out of his contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves back in May.

Crawford, 38, may find a new home in the NBA with the 76ers and is excited by the project being built in Philadelphia.

"I think for me, especially being out there as a free agent, something could work out," he said during an interview with Scoop B Radio.

"I would be honoured to play there, but things obviously have to take its course and I kind of got to sit back, but who wouldn't want to play there?

"I like their city. I like how into it they are about basketball. I like their knowledge of basketball, how passionate they are. I've always loved coach Brett Brown. 

"I've been on record. I've been a fan of his for years. He just needed talent, and now he has that.

"He added Ben Simmons, I love his game. I love Jojo [Joel Embiid]. They're both among my favourite players in the league to watch. 

"Markelle [Fultz] is like a little brother to me. Obviously, he went to the University of Washington, and we talk every other day. JJ Redick is like a brother to me, we've been through wars together, so there's so many things to love about Philadelphia for sure."

Crawford averaged 10.3 points and 2.3 assists in 2017-18, his lone season with Minnesota. 

