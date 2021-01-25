Jamal Bey wins first career Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week accolades

The Pac-12 announced its ninth weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and voted Washington's Jamal Bey as this week's Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week. Bey led the Huskies to a home sweep of Colorado and Utah by averaging 21.0 points on 79 percent shooting (15-19) from the field, including 6-of-7 from behind-the-arc. Against the Utes, the junior guard poured in a career-high 28 points on 11 field goal attempts (10-11 FG, 4-4 3FG) while adding five rebounds and four steals. Bey's 14 points, three rebounds and two blocks were enough to help the Huskies earn their first conference win of the season to open the week versus Colorado.