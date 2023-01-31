Jamal Agnew: I understand business side, but I want to be here

Jamal Agnew is a fan favorite and now he’s a Pro Bowler, but the Jacksonville Jaguars returner knows that job security in the NFL is usually tenuous, at best.

With the Jaguars in a tight salary cap situation and Agnew due to count nearly $5.9 million against the team’s cap in 2023, he isn’t taking anything for granted.

“I’ve got one more year left on my deal,” Agnew said Monday on ESPN 690 AM’s Brent and Friends. “I would love to be here long-term, but I’ve got one more year on my deal and I just want to see it through, to be honest. I know we’re building something special here.

“We all felt it — I feel like the whole city felt it last year — we felt it throughout the building. There’s something special here. I love being here.”

Agnew, 27, averaged 8.2 yards per punt return and 26 yards per kick return during the 2022 regular season. In the playoffs, he gave the Jaguars a big boost on special teams with 37.9 yards per kick return, although it was his fumble that essentially ended the team’s comeback bid against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.

Regardless, it’s hard to imagine the Jaguars parting ways with Agnew to save just $4.7 million in cap space.

Jacksonville has one of the best returners in the game in Agnew and it’d be a surprise if he wasn’t around in 2023 and potentially beyond.

