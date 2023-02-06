Jamal Agnew thinks he could beat Tyreek Hill in a race

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill earned the nickname “Cheetah” for a reason. The former Kansas City Chiefs speedster earned a seventh trip to the Pro Bowl this season due mostly to his ability to run by NFL defensive backs like they’re standing still.

Jamal Agnew of the Jacksonville Jaguars isn’t intimidated by Hill’s speed, though. In fact, he thinks he could go toe-to-toe with any of the NFL’s speed freaks.

At the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, Agnew — who was there as the AFC’s return specialist — was asked by Hill how a race would go between the two. After initially saying Hill would win, Agnew decided to change his answer.

“Really, if I’m thinking about it right now, you probably wouldn’t beat me, to be honest,” Agnew told Hill in a video posted by the Dolphins. “I really think I’m the fastest in the league, I’m not going to lie. I don’t get the miles per hour, I think something’s wrong with the GPS on my pads and stuff, but I really think I’m the fastest in the league, I’m not gonna lie.”

After a couple seconds of stunned silence, Hill responded with “I have nothing to say.”

Agnew, 27, was clocked at 21.62 miles per hour by NFL Next Gen Stats during an end-around touchdown in the 2021 season. This year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. matched that with a 21.62-mph run in Week 17.

Last season, Hill’s legendary speed was put to the test at the 2022 Pro Bowl, but the receiver finished last after a slow start and a half-hearted effort.

