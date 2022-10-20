Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin sit out another Jaguars practice

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin and Jamal Agnew did not practice Thursday as there were no changes on the injury report from Wednesday.

Still limited were defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., and linebacker Foye Oluokun.

Thursday Injury Report pic.twitter.com/7adOmZaeWb — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) October 20, 2022

The New York Giants’ injury report also didn’t change with the exception of safety Xavier McKinney being added, although he didn’t participate Thursday for non-injury related reasons.

Limited:

RB Saquon Barkley (shoulder)

C Jon Feliciano (groin)

OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf)

OT Andrew Thomas (elbow) — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 20, 2022

Griffin told reporters in the locker room Wednesday that he’s hopeful he’ll be able to play Sunday against the Giants, but the team is being cautious with a back injury he’s been dealing with since camp.

“The expectation is definitely, hopefully I can make it just enough so I can make it to Sunday,” Griffin said. “That’s the goal. It’s a day-to-day thing so I’m working my butt to make sure I’m ready.”

If Griffin can’t play Sunday, fifth-year cornerback Tre Herndon would likely start in his place. On Wednesday, wide receiver Christian Kirk was seen fielding punts in practice to prepare for the possibility that Agnew will be out.

