Jamal Agnew questionable vs. Broncos, Russell Wilson to start

The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew questionable for a Week 8 game in London against the Denver Broncos.

Agnew, 27, suffered a knee injury in Week 6 and missed the following game. He returned to practice on a limited basis earlier this week.

Defensive lineman Adam Gotsis, safety Tyree Gillespie, and newly acquired cornerback Tevaughn Campbell didn’t make the trip to London.

Broncos vs. Jaguars live in London! Join ESPN+ to watch!

The Broncos announced Friday that quarterback Russell Wilson — who was previously limited Wednesday and Thursday practices, but told reporters he’d be “ready to roll” Sunday — participated fully in practice and will start.

Denver ruled five players out of action, including outside linebacker Baron Browning. The second-year pass rusher has recorded 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a fumble recovery so far this season.

Wilson has five touchdowns and three interceptions in his first six games with the Broncos.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire