Jamal Agnew inactive for Jaguars, Cordarrelle Patterson active

Wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive Sunday with a quad injury, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced Sunday. Making his NFL debut and presumably taking over kick and punt return duties will be sixth-round rookie Parker Washington.

On Friday, the Jaguars ruled out three players — Zay Jones, Devin Lloyd, and Antonio Johnson — and listed Agnew as questionable. The fifth inactive player for Jacksonville is rookie wide receiver Elijah Cooks, who has now been a healthy scratch in each of the first four weeks.

For the Atlanta Falcons, the most notable news from the list of inactives is a player who wasn’t listed: Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson led Atlanta in touchdowns last season with eight (all rushing), but missed the first three games of 2023 with a thigh injury. The Falcons officially list the wide receiver/running back as a “Joker” in their offense.

Wide receiver Josh Ali is the only player for the Falcons who is missing the game Sunday due to an injury.

