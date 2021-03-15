Jamal Agnew agrees to sign with the Jaguars

Jamal Agnew will not be back in Detroit. The return specialist and offensive weapon has agreed to terms on a free agent contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mike Garafolo of NFL.com was first to report the news. Garafolo tabs the contract at three years and up to $21 million with incentives built in. The deal will not be official until Wednesday, March 17th when the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET.

Agnew was the Lions primary return man over the last four seasons. He burst onto the NFL as a rookie when the fifth-round pick from San Diego earned All-Pro status, leading the NFL in punt return yards and TDs. He’s scored more return TDs than any other player over the last four seasons, though he’s also had struggles with ball security and consistency.

Agnew, who turns 26 in April, played CB in college but moved to the offensive side of the ball in Detroit. He dabbled at both running back and wide receiver but managed just 19 touches in 2020.

