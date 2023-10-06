Jamal Adams won't be disciplined for Monday night outburst

The NFL has decided not to discipline Seahawks safety Jamal Adams for berating an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant on the sideline during last Monday night's win over the Giants.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the league reviewed the incident as well as the apology Adams issued before deciding against any penalty.

Video from the sideline showed Adams yelling at the consultant after being evaluated for a concussion. Adams, who took a knee to the helmet while tackling Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, did not return to the game.

In his apology to the consultant, Adams wrote that he is "thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment." Adams remains in the league's concussion protocol and the Seahawks have a bye this weekend, so his hope is to be cleared in time to play in Week Six.