The Seahawks won’t have safety Jamal Adams in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Adams hurt his groin in last Sunday’s win over the Cowboys and has not practiced this week. Head coach Pete Carroll said on KIRO that Adams is not healthy enough to play.

“Jamal is not ready yet. He won’t make it. We’ll miss the heck out of him,” Carroll said, via 710 ESPN.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who has a knee injury, is also set to miss the game.

Carroll had better news when it came to running back Chris Carson. Carson hurt his knee when Cowboys defensive tackle Trysten Hill twisted his leg after a play last week, but Carroll said he’s had an “excellent week” and was able to show he’s ready to play.

Jamal Adams won’t play this week, Chris Carson should be in lineup originally appeared on Pro Football Talk