Yes, Jamal Adams is still unhappy with the Jets over contract talks

All-Pro safety Jamal Adams remains unhappy as he and the New York Jets try to figure out a deal that would keep him in the Meadowlands in the long term.

Reacting to a report that Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are working on a supposed “megadeal,” Adams said in an Instagram comment that the Jets have held back on offering him a similar deal and called him “selfish” during whatever discussion they had.

Adams also praised Garrett’s reported contract talks as “well deserved” for a player who has 30.5 sacks in just 37 career games but remains infamous among fans for obvious reasons.

As always, it’s rich to hear a player was reportedly called “selfish” by the people who would most benefit professionally if he did the supposedly “selfless” thing of accepting their contract offer, though we don’t know which numbers each side is currently throwing out.

Jamal Adams wants his long-term deal now. The Jets are less enthusiastic. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Adams in line for big-time contract

The former sixth overall pick is coming off his third season with the Jets and remains one of the best safeties in the NFL, earning first-team All-Pro honors after tallying 75 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven pass deflections, two forced fumbles and a pick six in 2019.

That kind of production would put Adams well in line for a significant pay raise soon, possibly even more than received by the current salary leaders of the position. Eddie Jackson, Kevin Byard and Tyrann Mathieu currently top the market with salaries between $14 million and $15 million.

The standoff with the Jets has naturally led to trade rumors for Adams, which the safety said was hurtful to hear. Adams has made it clear he wants the security of a long-term deal now, and is skipping the team’s virtual offseason program.

Sources told me today Jets have given no indication will sign All-Pro S Jamal Adams to new contract in offseason. Want to wait to make decision. He wants contract now. Stalemate has caused friction & sources said trade very possible. It's expected half the teams will call Jets. — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) May 21, 2020

Adams is set to to his free agency after the 2021-22 season after the Jets picked up his fifth-year rookie contract option, so the team and player should still have plenty of time to figure out a deal. Assuming their relationship doesn’t further deteriorate.

