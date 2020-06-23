Jamal Adams tells Cowboys fan he's 'trying' to get traded to Dallas

New York Jets safety Jamal Adams formally requested a trade last Thursday, and the Dallas Cowboys were one of the seven teams he would reportedly welcome a trade to.

A few days later, it has become clear that the Redskins' biggest rival, the Cowboys, is Adams' preferred landing spot.

Adams, a native of Dallas-suburb Lewisville, Texas, was spotted driving his Mercedes SUV this past weekend when a Cowboys fan asked the All-Pro safety, "You coming to Dallas?" Adams responded by saying "I'm trying, bro."

The entire exchange was recorded on video and has since made its rounds on social media.

Last week, Adams went on a rant responding to a fan on Instagram, concluding his post by saying "Maybe it is time to move on!" from the Jets.

Coming off his best season as a pro, Adams has grown frustrated by the lack of contract extension talks with the Jets. The safety is currently under contract for the next two seasons, as the Jets picked up Adams' fifth-year option on his rookie contract earlier this offseason.

The Jets have previously said that they want their best defensive player to be a "Jet for life," but have yet to offer Adams a contract extension that he feels he's worth. Adams has made it clear multiple times this offseason that he wants a new deal before the season starts.

"I deserve to be paid, but when I'm asking to be taken care of, I'm 'being that guy,' huh?" Adams said last week on Instagram.

According to ESPN's Rich Cimini, Adams wants to play for Dallas so much that he would be willing to hold off on extension talks until after this upcoming season.

The Cowboys only have $11 million in cap room, as quarterback Dak Prescott signed his $31.4 million franchise tender on Monday. A long-term deal for the quarterback could potentially open up an avenue for the Cowboys to make a deal for the All-Pro safety.

Adams will make just $3.5 million this season and $9.9 million next year before he becomes a free agent following the 2021 season. According to Cimini, he's seeking to be the NFL's highest-paid safety, exceeding Bears' Eddie Jackson's annual figure of $14.6 million.

