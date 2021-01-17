Jamal Adams takes shots at Rams after loss to Packers
The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks’ rivalry is continuing. Matters not that both their seasons are done.
The Rams’ players jabbed Jamal Adams after they ended Seattle’s season in the Wild-Card round. They wished him well in Cabo.
Now that the Rams’ season is done, by virtue of a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Adams has struck back.
See y’all in Cabo! @RamsNFL & make sure y’all bring your own damn cigars too! #Prez pic.twitter.com/JpVfTqvSwC
— Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 17, 2021
I just talked to the front desk at the hotel. They said the rooms prices just went up! We caught the discount Diggy! 😂 #Prez https://t.co/LE7QNohX2R
— Jamal Adams (@Prez) January 17, 2021