Jamal Adams takes shots at Rams after loss to Packers

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks’ rivalry is continuing. Matters not that both their seasons are done.

The Rams’ players jabbed Jamal Adams after they ended Seattle’s season in the Wild-Card round. They wished him well in Cabo.

Now that the Rams’ season is done, by virtue of a 32-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Adams has struck back.

