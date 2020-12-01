Jamal Adams: The swagger is through the roof

The Seahawks gave up plenty to pry safety Jamal Adams from the Jets in July. Even as the safety has played only seven games this year, the move has paid dividends.

Per Brady Henderson of ESPN, Adams has a chance to break the single-season record for sacks by a defensive back. Adams currently has 6.5 with five games to go. Former Cardinals safety Adrian Wilson set the record of 8.0 back in 2005. Adams’ 18.5 sacks are the most for a defensive back in his first four seasons since the sack became an official stat in 1982.

Adams recorded one of Seattle’s six sacks on Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz in the Seahawks’ 23-17 victory on Monday Night Football.

“The swagger is through the roof,” said Adams, via John Boyle of the team’s official site. “We’re playing with a lot of swagger, we’re playing with a lot of confidence. We know when we step on the field, we’re going to try to take the ball away, we’re going to get a sack, we’re going to get a pick, then we’re going to invite everybody to the party. That’s what we do.”

Seattle’s defense still has work to do, as it currently ranks No. 32 in yards allowed. But Adams is undoubtedly happier to be on an 8-3 team that’s last in defense than the 0-11 Jets.

