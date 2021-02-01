Jamal Adams’ surgery, Chad Wheeler’s arrest and other Seahawks news

We wrap up our weekly trip around the NFC West to see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals with the Seattle Seahawks. There has not been nearly as much going on with them as with the 49ers or Rams, but there are still notable stories for Cardinals fans to know.





Jamal Adams has another surgery, details 2020 injuries

Adams had a very solid year for the Seahawks after he was traded from the New York Jets. However, he was banged up all year. He had finger surgery last week and detailed his numerous injuries — multiple dislocations to multiple fingers, hyperextended elbow, a strained groin and a torn labrum. Yikes!

Chad Wheeler arrested, cut

Wheeler, a reserve offensive lineman, was arrested for suspicion of domestic violence. The Seahawks did not waste time in moving on from him. They released him this past week.

TE Greg Olsen retires

Olsen is calling it a career. After 13 years in the NFL, the last of which he played for the Seahawks, he is retiring. His next gig is already lined up. He will join FOX as a broadcaster. He already has experience in the booth, having called some games as a player.

Coaching changes official

After moving on from offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, the Seahawks announced the hiring of Shane Waldron as their new OC. He was previously the passing game coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams. They also added Andy Dickerson as their run game coordinator.

