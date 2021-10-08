The Seahawks traded two first-round draft picks to the Jets for Jamal Adams, then made Adams the highest-paid safety in the NFL. They have not been getting much of a return on their investment.

Adams has struggled in coverage all season, and even in the one area where he has previously been effective — blitzing from the safety position — he’s been a non-factor so far this season. In Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, Adams got lost in the secondary and failed to make a play as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit DeSean Jackson for a 68-yard catch.

But Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said after the game that he doesn’t think it’s fair to blame any one player for the major issues facing Seattle’s defense.

“Unfortunately on the big play he didn’t find his way to the ball,” Adams said. “They were very fortunate that that happened. We were over the top and had the guy doubled and all that kind of stuff, and I don’t even know why he threw it. But the fact that they did and they made a play, give them credit. It’s great play by their quarterback and by DeSean. You know, I’m not going after any one guy on anything about anything right now. It’s not the time. Go after me first.”

People will definitely go after Carroll and Seahawks General Manager John Schneider for how poorly the Adams trade has gone. And opposing quarterbacks will keep going after Adams, until he proves that he’s the kind of player the Seahawks thought they were trading for.

Jamal Adams struggles, but Pete Carroll says not to blame any one guy originally appeared on Pro Football Talk