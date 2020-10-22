Jamal Adams still not ready to practice for Seahawks

The Seahawks had hoped that safety Jamal Adams would return to practice following the Week Six bye. He still could. However, he’s not ready yet.

Adams missed practice on Wednesday with a lingering groin injury. Adams first suffered the injury in a Week Three win over the Cowboys.

Also not practicing on Wednesday were guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and tackle Brandon Shell (illness). Limited for the Seahawks were linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), tight end Will Dissly (Achilles), tackle Duane Brown (knee), guard Mike Iupati (back), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder), defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee), and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee).

Finally, cornerback Shaquill Griffin fully participated in practice despite a shoulder injury.

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar got a rest day, and receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett participated on a limited basis for load management purposes.

The 5-0 Seahawks visit the 4-2 Cardinals on Sunday.

