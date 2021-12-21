Jamal Adams shares inspirational words, photos from shoulder rehab

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks will be finishing out the 2021 season without a couple of crucial pieces from their secondary. Rookie cornerback Tre Brown is done for the year due to a knee injury that required surgery. Star strong safety Jamal Adams is in the same boat after he re-aggravated his shoulder injury from last year. He also underwent surgery recently.

We hadn’t heard anything from Adams since then until today, when he shared some inspirational words and a few photos from his rehab work on Twitter.

Adams has played 24 games in a Seattle uniform since coming over in the highly-regrettable trade with the Jets. He’s totaled 170 tackles (including 15 for a loss), 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 9.5 sacks – although all of them came during the 2020 season.

The trade to get him may have been indefensible, but the Seahawks defense still got a rare and unique talent. Here’s to hoping they can find new ways to take advantage of his pass-rushing skills while hiding his occasional lapses in coverage more effectively next year.

