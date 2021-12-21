Jamal Adams shares inspirational words, photos from shoulder rehab

The Seahawks will be finishing out the 2021 season without a couple of crucial pieces from their secondary. Rookie cornerback Tre Brown is done for the year due to a knee injury that required surgery. Star strong safety Jamal Adams is in the same boat after he re-aggravated his shoulder injury from last year. He also underwent surgery recently.

We hadn’t heard anything from Adams since then until today, when he shared some inspirational words and a few photos from his rehab work on Twitter.

If you quit now… you’ll end up where you first began. And when you first began, you were desperate to be where you are right now! Keep going! #Prez pic.twitter.com/Pnq0hLc93t — Jamal Adams (@Prez) December 21, 2021

Adams has played 24 games in a Seattle uniform since coming over in the highly-regrettable trade with the Jets. He’s totaled 170 tackles (including 15 for a loss), 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, eight passes defensed and 9.5 sacks – although all of them came during the 2020 season.

The trade to get him may have been indefensible, but the Seahawks defense still got a rare and unique talent. Here’s to hoping they can find new ways to take advantage of his pass-rushing skills while hiding his occasional lapses in coverage more effectively next year.

