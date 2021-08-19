Jamal Adams sets market for Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick’s new deal

Curt Popejoy
·1 min read
It is starting to look like the Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have two huge contracts to deal with at the end of the season. Linebacker T.J. Watt will be a free agent if the two sides can’t come to an agreement before the start of the season and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will be on his fifth-year option, the point where the Steelers typically try to get that extension done.

But the Steelers could have their market point for negotiations with Fitzpatrick now that the Seattle Seahawks have signed safety Jamal Adams to the largest safety contract in NFL history.

Adams’ contract sets the bar in three areas. $17.5 million per year is the highest ever for a safety, same with the $38 million in guaranteed money. His $20 million signing bonus is also the largest ever given to a safety.

Fitzpatrick has quickly established himself as one of the best all-around safeties in the NFL since joining the Steelers. This contract should be a floor for what Fitzpatrick is paid. Pittsburgh is set to have a ton of cap space next season so there should be no issue in getting Watt and Fitzpatrick massive contracts.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 cuts tracker

