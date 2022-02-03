Jamal Adams says he respects everything Brian Flores stands for

The NFL seems to go through a major scandal every other year. The newest one has the potential to blow all the previous ones out of the water.

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores is suing the league and three teams, alleging racial discrimination in their hiring practices. While the NFL not giving black coaches a fair shot is hardly breaking news, Flores also says Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 per loss during the 2019 season in an attempt to tank for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Flores refused. He also says Ross tried to get him to tamper with a “prominent” quarterback under contract with another team, which we now know was Tom Brady. Flores also says the Giants held a sham Rooney rule interview with him, having already decided to hire Brian Daboll. We learned this thanks to an epic boomer moment from Bill Belichick, who texted Flores his congratulations, thinking it was Daboll he was communicating with.

Since Flores made his allegations public, several other coaches have chimed in with similar stories, including former Browns coach Hue Jackson, who says he was also offered bonuses to lose.

A lot of NFL players have also come out in support of Flores, including Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams. On Twitter, he said he respects everything the coach stands for.

Flores deserves all the credit in the world for his bravery. There’s a very strong chance that he’ll be blackballed the way Colin Kaepernick was. Hopefully that won’t be the case.

