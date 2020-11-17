Jamal Adams says he “fought depression” with Jets

Jamal Adams missed four games with a groin injury and the team has lost by double digits in his first two games back in the lineup, so it’s fair to say his first year with the Seahawks hasn’t gone exactly as hoped.

They’re still 6-3, however, and that gives this season a leg up on the three that Adams spent with the Jets. The team was 16-32 in those seasons and Adams said on the All Things Covered podcast that he “fought depression” while he was a member of the team.

Adams said the losing “took a toll on my life outside of football” and that his father, former NFL player George Adams, wanted to see him in a new environment.

“They do not want to win,” Adams said, via Brian Costello of the New York Post. “Let’s be honest, the Jets were the laughingstock. [In Seattle], this is how the NFL is supposed to be. This is the dream I was dreaming.”

Adams’ bad feelings only went so far because he was pushing for a new deal with the Jets despite the losing, but it didn’t come and the Jets got a pair of first-round picks to help Adams live his dream in another town.

