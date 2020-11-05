Jamal Adams returns to practice, on track to play Week 9 vs. Buffalo Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Help is on its way to the Seattle secondary.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated Wednesday that star safety Jamal Adams has returned to practice from a groin injury sustained in Week 3 against Dallas.

Jamal Adams will practice on Wednesday.



"I'm really excited to tell you that."



Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) will not practice. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 4, 2020

"We'll have a pitch count during Wednesday and Thursday, leading into Friday," Carroll said on Tuesday. "We'll take each day one day at a time to see how he responds. The next day is really important, the signals that he sends us the next day, and we'll see what happens, with the intent—and I'm saying this because I know he's excited and dying to get out to get playing—that you really don't know you know until we get through it, but with a really high confidence that the process has been great.

"He's had enough time and he feels good. So now we just need to monitor it through it in a really good way so that he feels comfortable one day to the next. That means we won't overdo it any day, and we might have to count plays in the game too, I don't know that. But we'll wait and evaluate all of that as we go through the week."

Then, Carroll confirmed Adams did return to practice following Wednesday's practice during media availability. Adams was a limited participant.

Carroll stated after Sunday's victory over San Francisco that Adams would be ready to play against Buffalo in Week 9.

Pete Carroll just said Jamal Adams will be back in Week 9 vs. the Bills. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) November 2, 2020

In his time on the field, Adams has been as good as advertised totaling 23 tackles (14 solo), two sacks, and a pass defended in less than three games. So far, the Seahawks rank last in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 358.7 yards per game, but the defense has survived by forcing a lot of turnovers. Seattle leads the NFL with 14 takeaways (seven interceptions and seven fumbles) and ranks fifth in forcing opposing drives to end in a turnover (16.5%).

Enter in Jamal Adams, one of the game's best defensive players, and he should enhance the floor and ceiling of the Seahawks defense.

With how excellent Russell Wilson has the offense playing, the franchise's second Super Bowl victory could rely on the health of Adams.