Reports earlier this week indicated Jamal Adams would report to training camp on time Tuesday, and the Seahawks safety indeed has shown up at the team facility.

The Seahawks tweeted a photo of Adams among a collage of players reporting for camp. Russell Wilson appeared in one of the other photos.

Adams, 25, still wants a contract extension and the sides reportedly are not “close at all.” So, despite being in the building, Adams might not practice without a new deal.

As Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times pointed out, linebacker Bobby Wagner did not practice the first two practices of 2019 before signing a three-year, $54 million extension.

Adams will become the highest-paid safety in the NFL. That was all but assured when the Seahawks gave up what they gave up to get Adams from the Jets a year ago.

He is set to play out this season on his fifth-year option, which carries a salary of $9.86 million. Justin Simmons became the league’s highest-paid safety in March, signing a four-year deal that averages $15.25 million per year.

Jamal Adams reports to training camp on time originally appeared on Pro Football Talk