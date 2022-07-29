For the third consecutive year, Seahawks safety Jamal Adams has suffered a finger injury on his left hand. But he is expecting to play in the regular-season opener.

Adams broke the middle finger on his left hand during the Seahawks’ first practice of training camp Wednesday but expects to return to practice well in advance of the season opener, the Seattle Times reports.

Adams has played through finger injuries on his left hand the last two years, and this offseason he had surgery on his hand. He had previously said the surgery was helpful and his hand would be fine, but he broke the finger in what was described as a freak accident when his finger got twisted in a teammate’s facemask.

The Seahawks traded two first-round picks to the Jets to acquire Adams in 2020, and they gave him a $70 million contract extension, and the quality of his play has not lived up to the team’s investment. Now they’ll hope he can get healthy, stay healthy, and start playing at the level they were expecting when they traded for him.

Jamal Adams out of practice after breaking finger on Wednesday, expects to play Week 1 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk