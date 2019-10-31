Jamal Adams pops up on Jets injury report

Jets safety Jamal Adams wasn’t happy with the fact that his name came up in trade talks ahead of Tuesday’s deadline and said he doesn’t know if he wants to remain with the team for the long term.

He’s still on the roster for the short term, but his availability for this Sunday’s game against the Dolphins does not appear to be a sure thing. Adams was listed as a limited participant in Thursday’s practice because of a foot injury after not being listed at all on Wednesday.

Head coach Adam Gase did not mention Adams when discussing injured players at his press conference on Thursday morning. Friday will bring more word on the chances that Adams misses a game for the first time since entering the NFL.

Adams had plenty of company on the injury report. Wide receiver Josh Bellamy (foot, shoulder), running back Trenton Cannon (foot, ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (shoulder), linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck, knee), cornerback Trumaine Johnson (ankles), center Ryan Kalil (knee, elbow), safety Rontez Miles (neck, hip), and linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) were all out of practice.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), defensive end Henry Anderson (shoulder), wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring), tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring), defensive tackle Steve McLendon (hamstring), wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (hamstring), and guard Brian Winters (shoulder, knee) were also limited participants.