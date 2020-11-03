Jamal Adams will be on pitch count at practice this week, Chris Carson held out until Friday

The Seahawks are hoping to get some reinforcements back from injury this week ahead of their meeting with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Safety Jamal Adams is set to return to practice in earnest this week after getting some brief run in Friday’s session. Meanwhile, running back Chris Carson will be held out of practice until Friday before seeing if he’s able to get back to action from a mid-foot sprain.

Adams has missed the team’s last four games after injuring his groin in a win over the Dallas Cowboys in September.

“We’ll have a play pitch count during Wednesday and Thursday leading into Friday,” head coach Pete Carroll said of Adams. “We’ll take each day one day at a time to see how he responds the next day.”

Seattle acquired Adams from the New York Jets in July in a trade that sent two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald to the Jets in exchange for Adams and a fourth-round pick. Adams has only appeared in three games for the Seahawks this year before the injury sidelined him. He was set to return to practice last week until an illness forced him to stay away from the team for two days of practice.

“He’s had enough time and he feels good,” Carroll said. “So now we just need to monitor it through it in a really good way so that he feels comfortable one day to the next. That means we won’t overdo it any day and we might have to count plays in the game too. I don’t know that. But we’ll wait and evaluate all of that as we go through the week.”

Carson missed Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers due to a sprained foot sustained a week ago at Arizona. Carroll keeps referencing “something” they’ve seen in the diagnosis of the injury that led to them holding him out of practice altogether last week. He was inactive for the win over the 49ers.

“He’s got a sore foot that’s getting better and feeling better,” Carroll said. “We’re talking right now that we’ll take a look at him on Friday and see how he handles it and how he feels Saturday after he runs on it on Friday. That’s what we’re shooting for. If he’s got a chance to play we’ll know a whole lot more then. We don’t know yet.”

Seattle essentially had one healthy running back for the 49ers game as rookie DeeJay Dallas took most of the snaps at the position. Travis Homer served as the backup but saw just seven snaps due to a knee contusion of his own. Carlos Hyde joined Carson on the inactive list due to a hamstring strain.

Hyde isn’t expected to be able to play this week, but Homer should be better positioned to contribute even if Carson isn’t able to make it back this week.

Jamal Adams will be on pitch count at practice this week, Chris Carson held out until Friday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk