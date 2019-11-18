Jamal Adams on pace to set NFL single-season record for sacks by DB

Ever since Jamal Adams compared himself to Tom Brady and Aaron Donald, the Jets safety has played like it.

Adams has been one of the best players in football over the past three games, with 16 tackles, six sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, a touchdown and a pass breakup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adams’ six sacks this season are a team record for a defensive back. It is tied for fifth in NFL history, with Arizona’s Adrian Wilson having set the league mark for sacks by a defensive back with eight in 2005.

Adams has only one interception this season.

“Obviously the picks are not coming my way, so I thought I’d do something different,” Adams said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

Adams’ six sacks are the same as Donald, who led the league with 20.5 last season. When one of the team’s beat writers pointed that out on Twitter, Adams replied, “Wow, that can’t be!”

Adams’ performance against the Giants earned him AFC defensive player of the week honors. He said after that game last week that “this is nothing; I can tap into a whole other level, man.”

He was asked after Sunday’s three-sack game whether he had found the next level.

“I’m asking you: What do you think?” Adams said. “It was good, man. I just want to continue to get better, keep elevating, and make those around me better.”

His price is going up by the performance: The price the Jets will want in a trade if they decide to entertain offers in the offseason, and the price someone will have to pay to keep Adams on their roster long term.

He becomes eligible for a contract extension in the offseason.