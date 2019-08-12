Jamal Adams offers to play cornerback as Jets deal with injuries

The Jets have a problem with injuries at cornerback, and safety Jamal Adams thinks he has the solution: Let him change positions.

Adams, the 2017 sixth overall pick who has quickly developed into one of the league’s best safeties, said today that he’ll gladly play cornerback if that’s the position the Jets need him to play.

“If they need me to go to corner, I’ll go to corner,” he said, via ESPN. “I’m dead serious.”

The Jets’ No. 1 cornerback, Trumaine Johnson, is out with a hamstring injury. The Jets were hoping undrafted rookie Kyron Brown could help fill in for Johnson, but he too suffered a hamstring injury.

Realistically, it’s unlikely that the Jets will take Adams up on his offer. He’s important to the defense where he is, and moving him elsewhere is only playing whack-a-mole in the secondary. But the Jets do need to have healthy cornerbacks ready to go for Week One, and right now that’s a big question mark.