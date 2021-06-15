The Seahawks didn’t give safety Jamal Adams a contract extension when they acquired him in a trade with the Jets last year, but that didn’t stop Adams from saying that his plan was to retire as a member of the team.

A new contract will be necessary for that to happen and no agreement has been reached on one so far this offseason. That will have an impact on this week’s mandatory minicamp.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Adams will not participate in the minicamp as he looks for that new deal.

The Seahawks traded two first-round picks, a third-round pick and safety Bradley McDougald for Adams and a fourth-round pick. Adams had been at odds with the Jets over the lack of a contract extension, so the Seahawks knew that they would have to deal with the matter at some point in the near future

The future is now and the amount they gave up for Adams would seem to give the safety leverage at the negotiating table as the Seahawks would look foolish for mortgaging their future for a short-term relationship with a safety. We’ll likely find out in the coming weeks if that’s how things play out in Seattle.

Jamal Adams will not participate in Seahawks minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk