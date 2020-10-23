Jamal Adams misses practice for 2nd day in a row for Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have a lengthy injury report again on Thursday as they prepare for their Week 7 prime-time battle against the Arizona Cardinals. Perhaps the most notable player on the report is safety Jamal Adams, who has been out with a groin injury.

Although head coach Pete Carroll said Adams was getting close, the All-Pro safety sat out for the second day in a row this week.

Adams was one of four Seahawks to not practice on Thursday. Fullback Nick Bellore and tackle Duane Brown were given the day off, although Brown was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

Guard Mike Iupati was limited on Wednesday with a back injury. He did not practice on Thursday.

Six Seahawks were limited. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar was upgraded from not practicing on Wednesday to getting limited work on Thursday. He has a knee injury. Rookie linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee) was limited for the second day in a row. Running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder) was the same.

Tackle Jamarco Jones was a new addition to the injury report. Cramping caused him to be limited on Thursday.

Defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee) were limited for the second day in a row.

All five players listed as getting full work were upgraded from limited work on Wednesday.

Did not practice:

S Jamal Adams (groin)

FB Nick Bellore (day off)

T Duane Brown (knee, day off)

G Mike Iupati (back)

Limited:

CB Quinton Dunbar (knee, day off)

LB Jordyn Brooks (knee)

RB Carlos Hyde (shoulder)

T Jamarco Jones (cramps)

DE Benson Mayowa (knee)

DT Anthony Rush (knee)

Full participation:

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:







Previous shows:





and



