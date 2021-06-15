Jamal Adams to miss Seahawks minicamp, absence will be excused

The Seattle Seahawks will be without the services of safety Jamal Adams during this week’s mandatory minicamp. His absence, however, will be excused for personal reasons.

Adams is one of a number of veterans who did not attend any of the Seahawks voluntary offseason programming in person, although he did participate virtually.

The Seahawks were aware he could potentially miss the mandatory minicamp as well and had been preparing for his absence, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Numerous outlets have now confirmed Adams has been excused from the camp and therefore not subject to the more than $93,000 fine.

More information should be made available once coach Pete Carroll addresses the media.

