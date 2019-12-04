Jamal Adams: I’m not going to get out there until I’m myself

Jets safety Jamal Adams has never missed time with an injury. Not in high school, not in college, not in the pros.

He could miss Sunday’s game.

Adams got out of a walking boot two days ago, but his sprained ankle kept him from practicing Wednesday.

He called himself day to day, declining to speculate about his availability for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

“I feel better, but I’m not going to get out there until I’m myself,” Adams said Wednesday, via video from Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I don’t know when that is. We’re not going to put a timetable on it, but we’re just going to continue to do whatever they ask me to do and go from there.”

It seems unlikely Adams would play Sunday, and he answered “I don’t know” when asked if he expected to play again this season, via Connor Hughes of TheAthletic.com.

Adams played through the left ankle pain against the Bengals, missing only one snap.

Jets coach Adam Gase has called it a “week-to-week” injury.

Adams has played all 44 possible games in his three seasons.