Former LSU teammates Jamal Adams and Leonard Fournette get into out-of-nowhere Twitter feud

Jamal Adams and Leonard Fournette faced off in the world of Twitter on Friday. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As LSU football reaches the highest levels it has in years, two of its more notable alumni are duking it out in the Twitter trenches. And for basically no reason.

Those two players are Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, two All-SEC first-teamers that went in the top 10 of the 2017 NFL draft together, Fournette at No. 4 and Adams at No. 6.

As far as we can tell, the two seemed friendly before Friday. They even exchanged jerseys after a game during their rookie year. However, a simple request for Pro Bowl votes (and a dig at Myles Garrett whacking Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet) quickly turned into a pretty personal Twitter feud.

That request was Fournette’s, asking Jaguars fans to fight for him in the Pro Bowl race.

I know with all this fighting going on yall please fight for me and vote for the pro bowl thanks 😔😔😔😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/ynjfchxgm9 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

Adams would soon respond with a pretty aggressive quote tweet, taking Fournette’s request and saying “Bruh we get it…. Stop being thirsty!” in a now-deleted post.

Fournette is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 831, but he has played in one fewer game than all but one (Christian McCaffrey) of the players ahead of him. He also has only one touchdown, so thirst might be the only way he makes his first career trip to the Pro Bowl.

Fournette seemed to take exception to the dig and responded by claiming Adams hid under a table during a fight at a party during their sophomore year.

Now Jamal don’t start with the thirsty stuff, you said you had a chip on yo shoulders since 05 boy yo ass ain’t know what a chip was back than 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/w600fYdm5R — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

Jamal ain’t tell y’all our sophomore year in college they had a fight at lance party and he was under the table hiding ,where that chip on yo shoulder was than 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

And then Adams went straight for the throat, accusing Fournette of quitting on the Tigers and faking an injury. As you might remember, Fournette somewhat famously sat out the final two games of his LSU career with an ankle injury that had reportedly nagged him for much of the season.

Makes sense... coming from the cat that quit on us & faked a injury! 🐸☕️ https://t.co/X59WfPhgNu — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) November 15, 2019

Fournette’s retort was to simply point at the draft scoreboard, having gone two spots ahead of Adams. Of course, Adams currently has the Pro Bowl advantage, 1-0, and might make it 2-0 if Fournette doesn’t make it to Hawaii.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 still went number 4 😢🤝 https://t.co/DOed0rKrq7 — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

Fournette finally brought things to a gracious close, calling Adams his brother and seeming to imply this was just ribbing between close friends.

Say y’all I love @TheAdamsEra my brother 5Life — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

Nah, just kidding. He re-lit the fireworks three minutes later with a promise of some interesting practice footage.

No real talk ima show y’all our practice clips from lsu I ran his ass over every practice word to my kids anybody played with us could testify too this — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) November 15, 2019

