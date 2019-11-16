Former LSU teammates Jamal Adams and Leonard Fournette get into out-of-nowhere Twitter feud

<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/30119/" data-ylk="slk:Jamal Adams">Jamal Adams</a> and <a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nfl/players/30117/" data-ylk="slk:Leonard Fournette">Leonard Fournette</a> faced off in the world of Twitter on Friday. (Photo by David Hahn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
As LSU football reaches the highest levels it has in years, two of its more notable alumni are duking it out in the Twitter trenches. And for basically no reason.

Those two players are Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams, two All-SEC first-teamers that went in the top 10 of the 2017 NFL draft together, Fournette at No. 4 and Adams at No. 6.

As far as we can tell, the two seemed friendly before Friday. They even exchanged jerseys after a game during their rookie year. However, a simple request for Pro Bowl votes (and a dig at Myles Garrett whacking Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet) quickly turned into a pretty personal Twitter feud.

That request was Fournette’s, asking Jaguars fans to fight for him in the Pro Bowl race.

Adams would soon respond with a pretty aggressive quote tweet, taking Fournette’s request and saying “Bruh we get it…. Stop being thirsty!” in a now-deleted post.

Fournette is currently sixth in the NFL in rushing yards with 831, but he has played in one fewer game than all but one (Christian McCaffrey) of the players ahead of him. He also has only one touchdown, so thirst might be the only way he makes his first career trip to the Pro Bowl.

Fournette seemed to take exception to the dig and responded by claiming Adams hid under a table during a fight at a party during their sophomore year.

And then Adams went straight for the throat, accusing Fournette of quitting on the Tigers and faking an injury. As you might remember, Fournette somewhat famously sat out the final two games of his LSU career with an ankle injury that had reportedly nagged him for much of the season.

Fournette’s retort was to simply point at the draft scoreboard, having gone two spots ahead of Adams. Of course, Adams currently has the Pro Bowl advantage, 1-0, and might make it 2-0 if Fournette doesn’t make it to Hawaii.

Fournette finally brought things to a gracious close, calling Adams his brother and seeming to imply this was just ribbing between close friends.

Nah, just kidding. He re-lit the fireworks three minutes later with a promise of some interesting practice footage.

