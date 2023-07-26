Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Tariq Woolen begin camp on PUP list

The Seahawks will begin training camp with several players on the physically unable to perform list.

Seattle announced safety Jamal Adams, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, cornerback Tariq Woolen, tight end Noah Fant, nose tackle Austin Faoliu, and nose tackle Bryan Mone have all been placed on PUP. Nose tackle Jonah Tavai has also been placed on the non-football injury list.

Adams is returning from a torn quad while Brooks and Mone suffered torn ACLs during the 2022 season.

Woolen had arthroscopic knee surgery during the offseason program.

Additionally, the Seahawks are signing defensive back Chris Steele, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. After going undrafted last year, he spent time with the Dolphins and Steelers. He did not appear in a regular-season game in 2022.

