Jamal Adams: Jets GM Joe Douglas 'went behind my back' in trade talks

Jamal Adams was one of the hottest names in NFL trade rumors, with multiple reports pointing to the safety-needy Dallas Cowboys having interest in dealing for the New York Jets Pro Bowl defensive back.

But the trade deadline came and went on Tuesday without any new movement from the Jets, meaning Adams will remain in New York.

Adams denies trade request, blasts Jets GM

Adams — a Dallas-area native who has liked social media posts in the past suggesting he and the Cowboys connect — denied after the deadline passed that he asked to be traded.

Any reports of me asking to be traded from the New York Jets are completely false. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

He then tweeted a harsh rebuke of Jets general manager Joe Douglas, claiming that he told Douglas last week that he wants to remain in New York and that Douglas “went behind my back” to shop him on the trade market.

At the end of the week last week, I sat down with the GM and Coach Gase and told them I want to be here in New York. I was told yesterday by my agent that the GM then went behind my back and shopped me around to teams, even after I asked him to keep me here! Crazy business. — Jamal Adams (@TheAdamsEra) October 29, 2019

Douglas: Jets weren’t shopping players

Douglas told reporters after the trade deadline that he took calls on players, but ultimately didn’t pull the trigger when the offers didn’t match the value he placed on them.

Jets GM Douglas says there was 'no fire sale' as New York keeps Adams, Bell and Anderson at trade deadline.



Story by @dwaz73 >> https://t.co/XNI81QiJWc pic.twitter.com/9c08GWd2xu — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) October 30, 2019

He also insisted that there wasn’t a planned “fire sale” of Jets players and that the Jets weren’t “shopping” on the trade market, with running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Robby Anderson also rumored to be on the block.

“I mean, I just want to reiterate, we were not shopping any of those players that were talked about today,” Douglas said. “You guys see Jamal every day. He wears the ‘C’ patch for a reason. The guy’s an absolute warrior. He’s the heartbeat of this team and this defense. He’s got the exact mentality, and I told him from the beginning, from my first day here, he’s a mission statement guy.

He chalked Adams’ angst up to a matter of miscommunication in an interview later with 98.7 ESPN.

“In this case, it’s a simple miscommunication,” Douglas said. “Someone told him I was shopping him around. That’s not true.”

Adams appears unhappy in New York

Adams, who was drafted under previous management in 2017, has sent multiple signals this season that he’s not happy with the Jets, who sit at 1-6 after Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He complained publicly after a Week 2 loss to the Cleveland Browns about being benched.

“I tried to anticipate a play, and I anticipated wrong,” Adams wold WFAN in September. “They benched me.”

Jamal Adams says he didn't demand a trade and that Jets management "went behind my back" in trade talks. (Steven Ryan/Getty)

Adams then wiped any mention of the Jets from his Twitter profile. Where it once read “defensive back for the New York Jets,” it was replaced with a religious quote. There is no mention of the Jets in his Twitter profile as of Tuesday afternoon.

Adams canceled a weekly appearance on WFAN after being asked about the social media changes.

Adams remains on his rookie contract with the Jets through 2020, and the team has an option for 2021, meaning Adams wouldn’t be eligible for unrestricted free agency until 2022.

