Jamal Adams is feuding with the Jets after he was benched Monday night

The New York Jets managed to anger one of their best players during Monday’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. Safety Jamal Adams expressed some frustration Tuesday after he was benched during Monday’s game.

The 23-year-old Adams says he was benched after he misdiagnosed a play.

Jamal Adams on @WFAN660: “I tried to anticipate a play and I anticipated wrong. They benched me.” He wouldn’t give a direct answer when asked about removing the Jets from his social media accounts. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 17, 2019

Adams raised more eyebrows Tuesday morning when he removed mention of the Jets from his Twitter profile. His old profile used to read “defensive back for the New York Jets.” That has been replaced with a religious quote.

More evidence of Jamal Adams changing his bio to remove the #Jets



This was Adams' bio Tuesday morning vs now. pic.twitter.com/l6Zkn1nO1O — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2019

While the NFL has seen a couple frustrated players call for trades, it doesn’t sound like Adams will take that same path. Adams made it clear he believes he can win with the Jets.

Benching a star player is always going to be controversial, but the decision was even more puzzling with Adams. With the Jets trailing 23-3 on Monday, Adams was still playing hard.

Five minutes left. The #Jets down, 23-3. Game is over.



This is how hard Jamal Adams is playing.



But #NYJ decided to bench him because he jumped offside trying to make another play late.



I’d be pissed, too. pic.twitter.com/AIK3HzXb58 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 17, 2019

Since coming into the league in 2017, Adams has developed into one of the premier safeties in football. He’s under contract with the Jets for at least one more season.

