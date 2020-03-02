Jamal Adams hopes to see the Jets add a pass rusher

Safety Jamal Adams is talking to the Jets about an extension, but that’s not the only move he hopes to see the team make on the contract front this offseason.

During an appearance on NFL Network from the Scouting Combine on Sunday, Adams said he wants to see the team bolster their pass rush in the coming weeks. He named Jadeveon Clowney, Yannick Ngakoue and Ngakoue’s former Jaguars teammate Dante Fowler as the three players who have caught his eye.

“I would definitely go for Clowney. Pass rusher, that’s what I’m looking forward to,” Adams said. “That’s a safety’s best friend, you know what I mean? Definitely Clowney, big 9-1 down in Jacksonville, he’s a beast. Dante Fowler. I mean, there are so many guys coming out right now in free agency that we could sure use coming off that end.”

Ngakoue is expected to be franchise-tagged by the Jaguars, but he said on Monday that he wants to move to another team so a trade may be a possibility. Any move the Jets make on that front will be balanced by the need to upgrade the offensive line and cornerback spots before the 2020 season.

