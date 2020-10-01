Jamal Adams hits ‘bump in the road,’ status remains unclear for Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

As the Seattle Seahawks head to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida to face the Dolphins in Week 4, they may have to do so without star safety Jamal Adams.

The two-time Pro Bowler sustained a first-degree groin strain in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over Dallas but sat out of Wednesday’s practice.

On this week’s episode of the UNINTERRUPTED’s “17 Weeks” podcast, the Seahawks safety said he was uncertain where he’ll be able to play Sunday at Miami.

“Yeah, I'm a little bit beat up obviously," Adams said. "Not too for sure on this week due to a nagging little injury that I came up with. It’s part of the game man. I was really down about yesterday and obviously with the new trade going on, obviously I wanted everything to go perfect. But it’s a bump in the road. I’ll be back soon.

Carroll said Adams was still “pretty sore” during Wednesday’s availability, but stressed the starting safety was getting as much treatment as possible to be ready for Sunday.

“I wouldn’t put anything past him that he couldn’t pull it off, so at this point he’s working really hard at it and we’ll see what happens,” Carroll said. “We don’t know enough to tell you about the weekend at this time.’’

It remains unclear who would assume Adams’ responsibilities if he’s unable to suit up in Week 4. Backup safety Lano Hill sat out of Week 3 nursing a back issue, while three-year practice squad patron Ryan Neal took the field after he was activated to the 53-man roster less than 24 hours prior.

Neal became the Seahawks hero vs. the Cowboys when he intercepted Dak Prescott to seal Seattle’s 38-31 victory over Dallas. He has now earned himself a spot on the team’s roster after filling in for an injured Adams.

