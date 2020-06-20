Jamal Adams got "nothin but love" for New York but “ready to move on”

View this post on Instagram

The comment that Jamal Adams left on @ganggreenempire recent post. Ik im a fan account for Sam Darnold and Jamal Adams but this is going to be just for Sam or the Jets pretty soon. I am so done with Jamal. Hes a liar. He wants the team to bring in players to help them win but he doesnt realize that if we pay him we cant do that. I have trust in JD, I love what hes doing with this team and I like the direction we're headed in and honestly letting Jamal go is gonna help. His attitude isnt going to help this team now and in the future. I don't understand why he cant rap his head around the fact that we have him under contract for 2 more years and we can tag him twice if we really wanted to. Back in October I really didnt want to see him go when there were rumors all over social media of him possibly getting traded to Dallas. But now I want him gone. We drafted his replacement Ashtyn Davis who I hope is going to be a solid player. Will he be Jamal? Obviously not but I believe Greg Williams can make him into a good player. As a whole with this Jets defense we will be fine without Adams. Is he the best safety in the league? Yes, theres no doubt jn my mind. Is he worth $20 million a year when the next highest paid safety is worth $15 million? No. Maybe JD Is trying to sign Everson Griffin, Clowney, Logan Ryan. Idk what his plans are, im not in the front office but Jets fans please just try to settle down. Yes we've had a history of losing GREAT players early in there career but we can recover from this. Remember, we gotta pay Sam soon. @theherd made a great point. It was: Who hasnt been underpaid in their 20's? Everyone has. Jamal isnt the only one and he should be patient. I just hope we get great value in return. ##jetsfootball#jets#jamaladams#trades#traderumors#nfl2020#nfl2020traderumors#nfltraderumors#nflfootball#nfl#nfl100#nflnewsreporter#nflnews#jetsoffseason#nfl2020season

