Jamal Adams gets skewered on Twitter after rough game vs. Rams

Tim Weaver
·3 min read
In this article:
The Seattle Seahawks gave Jamal Adams a big bag of money just before this season started, locking him in four more years and making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL by a comfortable margin.

Adams is still a talented defender, but he hasn’t lived up to his end of the bargain thus far this season. He had his worst game yet last night against the Rams, making multiple mistakes in coverage that led to explosive plays or touchdowns. Now, Twitter is letting him have it. Here are some of the meanest tweets we could find about Adams’ rough game.

Things probably wouldn’t be so bad if the Seahawks simply let Jamal Adams be Jamal Adams. This year Seattle has been blitzing him less than half as often as they did last season.

Forget the blitz boy jokes. The strength of Adams game is not in coverage – although it’s not as bad as it’s made out to be. Pete Carroll and Ken Norton Jr. need to let Adams embrace his true nature and wreak havoc in the box.

