Jamal Adams gets skewered on Twitter after rough game vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks gave Jamal Adams a big bag of money just before this season started, locking him in four more years and making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL by a comfortable margin.

Adams is still a talented defender, but he hasn’t lived up to his end of the bargain thus far this season. He had his worst game yet last night against the Rams, making multiple mistakes in coverage that led to explosive plays or touchdowns. Now, Twitter is letting him have it. Here are some of the meanest tweets we could find about Adams’ rough game.

Aikman: "That's Higbee on Jamal Adams, and it's no contest. … It's a mismatch with him on Jamal Adams." That can't be a thing said about the highest-paid safety in football. — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams vs. DeSean Jackson is a brutal mismatch with the ball in the air pic.twitter.com/WSgaQY4K8K — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) October 8, 2021

The Seahawks are allowing 450.8 yards per game this season — on pace to be the worst in NFL history. Jamal Adams, the highest paid safety in NFL history, has 0 sacks. — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 8, 2021

Let's watch Jamal Adams lay out his own teammate pic.twitter.com/XjbUz6uhB6 — Great Week of Practice (@JetsNihilist) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams in coverage pic.twitter.com/rgXMQ0NWmu — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams when he isn’t playing in the box and blitzing pic.twitter.com/rO2EVXxzzX — RavensFlock20 (@Bateman_Szn12) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams, the highest paid safety in the league pic.twitter.com/GQ46pKcTdS — Jack Gribbin (@JGribbs15) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams really just a 5'10 weakside linebacker lmao I'm crying. — Joe (@BarryOnHere) October 8, 2021

Huge bust by Jamal Adams on that long play. Can’t happen. Can’t. Safety has to prevent that from happening. He’s been a compete and utter disappointment so far this season — Dave “Softy” Mahler (@Softykjr) October 8, 2021

An NFL front office really thought Jamal Adams would be worth two first round picks, this is insane. — Timo Riske (@PFF_Moo) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams if blitzing didn’t exist pic.twitter.com/I7gYpzCGcf — Dee (@Deee909) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams needs a number in the 50’s — The Anonymous Nobody (@el_budget) October 8, 2021

Jamal adams getting cooked on prime time for the world to see — 𝐣𝐮𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@LArams4L) October 8, 2021

Wishing we kept Bradly McDougal instead of getting Jamal Adams. — Work Until You Die. (@ImAlsoSomewhat) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams is the kind of player that has the instincts and speed to be around every play but lacks the ability to make the play once he’s there. #seahawks #JamalAdams — Brandon Haddock (@BrandonRHaddock) October 8, 2021

Is Jamal Adams the only player who’s ever gotten worse after leaving Adam Gase? — the ghost formerly known as jimmy williamson (@JimmmmWilllll) October 8, 2021

Jamal Adams been overrated why so many people just realizing it now lol — AJ LaRocca (@aj_larocca) October 8, 2021

Story continues

Things probably wouldn’t be so bad if the Seahawks simply let Jamal Adams be Jamal Adams. This year Seattle has been blitzing him less than half as often as they did last season.

One of many questions with Seattle's last-ranked defense: Why is Jamal Adams spending so much time in coverage and not rushing nearly as much? He's rushed the passer 17 times through five games, per @ESPNStatsInfo, and doesn't have a sack. He averaged 8.25 rushes/game last year. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) October 8, 2021

Forget the blitz boy jokes. The strength of Adams game is not in coverage – although it’s not as bad as it’s made out to be. Pete Carroll and Ken Norton Jr. need to let Adams embrace his true nature and wreak havoc in the box.

Related

Brian Baldinger breaks down how Aaron Donald disrupted the Seahawks offense

List