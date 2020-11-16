Seahawks safety Jamal Adams briefly left Sunday’s game for the locker room with a shoulder injury. He returned, though, to play 67 of 70 defensive snaps.

Adams, who missed four games earlier this season with a groin injury, was estimated as a full practice participant Monday.

The Seahawks were required to submit a practice report for Thursday Night Football, though they did not practice Monday.

They list receiver Tyler Lockett as a non-participant with a knee injury. He played 58 of 67 offensive snaps on Sunday.

Offensive tackle Duane Brown (knee, not injury related), running back Chris Carson (foot), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), offensive guard Kyle Fuller (ankle), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), center Ethan Pocic (concussion), defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hand, not injury related) and cornerback Neiko Thorpe (core) also were estimated as non-participants.

The Seahawks list running back Travis Homer (knee, thumb), running back Carlos Hyde (hamstring), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), tight end Greg Olsen (foot) and linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle) as limited.

Safety Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), receiver Penny Hart (knee), offensive guard Mike Iupati (back), cornerback Ryan Neal (hip) and receiver Freddie Swain (foot) received full practice designations.

Jamal Adams a full practice participant, but Tyler Lockett has knee issue originally appeared on Pro Football Talk