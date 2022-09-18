Jamal Adams fined by NFL for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ that wasn’t flagged

Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams can’t seem to catch a break. In Monday night’s win over the Broncos Adams suffered a season-ending quad injury after only playing a few drives. Yesterday we learned that he’s also getting hit for a fine due to a foul that wasn’t flagged by the officials.

According to Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Adams has been fined over $10,000 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Insult to injury: The NFL fined #Seahawks S Jamal Adams $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct in Monday night’s win over the #Broncos. No flag was thrown. Adams suffered a season-ending injury later in the game. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022

Horse-pucky.

List

Seahawks vs. 49ers: 6 interesting matchups to watch in Week 2

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire