Jamal Adams fined $50,000 for confrontation with another concussion official

According to a report by Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports, the NFL is fining Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams for another confrontation with an unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

This time it happened during his team’s loss on Sunday to the Bengals as one of Adams’ teammates was being evaluated for a concussion. Adams reportedly made physical contact with the official.

Source to @NFLonCBS: NFL fined Seahawks S Jamal Adams $50,000 this week after he "directed verbal remarks and made inappropriate physical contact" with an independent doctor during a concussion evaluation of a teammate Sunday vs. the Bengals https://t.co/goCMIdEbQJ — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 20, 2023

Adams also got into a verbal altercation with the UNC during the Seahawks’ Monday night win over the Giants a few weeks ago. Just nine snaps into the game, Adams suffered a concussion after taking a knee to the head as he tackled Daniel Jones. He was obviously concussed even on TV, and soon after he was ruled out. Adams could be seen on ESPN’s broadcast yelling at someone off-camera, reportedly the concussion doctor.

Adams later posted an apology to his social media page, and the NFL decided not to fine him after Adam Schefter reported that the league had been considering disciplinary action.

The Seahawks will likely be getting at least one more fine from the league office this week – wide receiver DK Metcalf was flagged for throwing another DB around in Cincinnati, his fourth penalty in five games.

