Jets General Manager Joe Douglas took a turn at the podium in front of reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis last week and touched on where things stand with safety Jamal Adams in terms of a new contract.

Adams is eligible for an extension and Douglas said that there have been preliminary talks with Adams’ agent about making the 2017 first-round pick a “Jet for life.” It seemed like that kind of future might not be in the cards when the Jets fielded calls about Adams ahead of the trade deadline last year and Adams aired his displeasure with being involved in such conversations.

Adams made his own visit to the Combine over the weekend and had a more positive view of the team’s current plans.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I feel good,” Adams said on NFL Network, via SNY.tv. “It gives me confidence going into next season, but we’ll see where everything handles.”

Adams missed two games due to injury last year, but still managed to record 75 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and two touchdowns.

Jamal Adams feels good about contract talks with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk