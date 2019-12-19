Jamal Adams expects to return this week, break DB sacks record this season

Jets safety Jamal Adams has missed the past two games with a sprained ankle. He had a limited practice Wednesday.

Adams terms his chance of returning for Sunday’s game against the Steelers as “very high.”

He said he was in “a real low place” while sitting out a victory over Miami and a loss to Baltimore.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jets could use him as Adams was the team’s only Pro Bowler, his second in three seasons.

“He’s played as well as any player I’ve been around consistently,” Jets coach Adam Gase said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “Week in, week out, you never see a dip. It’s just always elite level.”

Adams has 6.5 sacks this season, 1.5 behind Adrian Wilson’s single-season NFL record for a defensive back.

“I’m not going to tie,” Adams said. “I’m going to break it. No doubt.”