Jamal Adams doesn't want a trade to the Redskins, which is good because Washington shouldn't want him

Jets safety Jamal Adams wants out of New York but doesn't want to play for the Redskins, which is good, because a trade to Washington wasn't going to happen anyway.

Adams wants to play for a contender, per Adam Schefter, and the list of clubs the star safety will be traded to are all possible Super Bowl squads: Ravens, Cowboys, Chiefs, Seahawks, 49ers, Eagles and Texans.

The Redskins aren't on that list, and for the same reasons Adams doesn't want a trade to Washington, Ron Rivera shouldn't have really been considering a trade for Adams either.

Adams is a stud and coming off his first-ever All-Pro year. He's heading into his fourth NFL season, all with the Jets, and already is looking towards a new contract. He's going to make eight figures per year in the new deal, easy, and the trade compensation that the Jets will want will undoubtedly include high draft picks.

The Redskins are already paying Landon Collins more than $14 million this season, and even though the organization has more than $35 million remaining in salary cap room, it would be irresponsible to add another safety with an eight-figure price tag.

On top of that, Washington is rebuilding their roster from the ground up.

Rivera is looking at 2021 and 2022 as years to contend for the NFC East division, and trading away draft picks now would run contrary to that long-term vision.

Make no mistake: Adams is a stud and can definitely help a team.

But he doesn't want to come to Washington, and in all honesty, Washington is in no position to go after him either.

