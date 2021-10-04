Jamal Adams, DK Metcalf would have been limited in Monday’s practice

The Seahawks face the Rams on Thursday, so they had to hand in a practice report on Monday despite not actually holding a practice.

According to that estimation, safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and wide receiver DK Metcalf (foot) would have been limited participants in practice. Metcalf was limited in practice last Thursday, but played on Sunday and caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Adams had six tackles and a pass defensed in the 28-21 win.

Defensive end Carlos Dunlap (toe) was also listed as limited. Head coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the day that he thinks Dunlap will have a hard time playing on a short week.

Wide receiver Penny Hart (knee) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) would not have practiced on Monday. Wide receiver Dee Eskridge (concussion), tackle Jamarco Jones (illness), tackle Brandon Shell (ankle), and linebacker Benson Mayowa (neck) were also placed in the questionable category.

