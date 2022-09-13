Seahawks safety Jamal Adams can’t catch a break.

Adams was injured with 9:31 to play in the second quarter, and the Seahawks quickly ruled him as doubtful to return with a left knee injury. It sounds as if Adams won’t return for a while.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced postgame that Adams has a significant injury.

“He hurt his knee tonight. Not a typical knee injury,” Carroll said. “His quadricep tendon I think got damaged. He got hurt. So, it’s a serious injury.”

Adams injured his shoulder last season and missed the final five games. He required surgery for that and underwent surgery to fuse the two middle fingers on his left hand.

Adams missed time in training camp this summer with a broken finger.

Now, this, in his first game since Dec. 5, 2021. Adams was injured while hitting former teammate Russell Wilson on a blitz as the Broncos quarterback threw an incompletion.

Adams missed only two games in his first three NFL seasons with the Jets. He missed nine games in his first two seasons with the Seahawks and will miss more time this season.

Jamal Adams diagnosed with “serious” knee injury that includes damage to his quad originally appeared on Pro Football Talk