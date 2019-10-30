The Jamal Adams to the Cowboys trade that never came to be

Terez Paylor & Charles Robinson break down what would've been the blockbuster deal of the trade deadline that would've sent New York Jets safety Jamal Adams to the Dallas Cowboys. Wile Adams took to Twitter to express his frustration and the Jets organization denied that they were actively shopping him, Charles checked in with a Cowboys source to get the real story and the Jets' massive asking price.

